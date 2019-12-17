Impeachment vote takes shape

(NBC News) The House Rules Committee is setting debate parameters ahead of the impeachment vote of President Trump.

He would become only the third U.S. president in history to be impeached.

The president faces two articles of impeachment: Abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate rival Joe Biden while withholding military aid, and obstruction of Congress.

Senate leaders are already waging battle ahead of an expected trial of the president. Republican Mitch McConnell is denying Democrat Chuck Schumer’s request to call four witnesses.

“It’s not the Senate’s job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty,” McConnell said.

If there is testimony Democrats would like to hear from the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, just back from Ukraine, is now admitting he helped oust Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch because he says she was impeding an investigation of Biden.

