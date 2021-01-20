Inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, looks different than usual

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WWLP) – The inauguration of the 46th President of the United States and all the associated events will be much different than normal Wednesday.

The inauguration looks different this year due to the current political climate and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Usually, around 200,000 tickets are issued for ceremonies at the Capitol, along with batches of tickets for congress to share with constituents. None of those will be issued this year. Biden has even encouraged his supporters to stay home.

The decision was made in response to law enforcement agencies urging people not to travel there for the inauguration. The few people that will be there will be practicing social distancing.

The national mall is on lockdown due to COVID-19 and security concerns so instead of hundreds-of-thousands of people, 200,000 flags fill the area representing everyone who could not travel for the ceremony.

Several bridges connecting DC and Virginia are closed as well.

Another major difference is, for the first time in more than 150 years is the outgoing president will not attend his successor’s swearing-in. In addition to that, Vice President Mike Pence will not be attending President Trump’s farewell but will be attending the inauguration.