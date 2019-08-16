Israel reverses course, allows Tlaib to visit

(NBC News) Israel has reversed course, partially, after barring two United States congresswomen from visiting the country.

On Wednesday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota would not be allowed to enter the country.

The announcement came shortly after President Trump criticized the planned visit, tweeting Israel would show “great weakness” by allowing the visit, and claiming without evidence that Omar and Tlaib “hate Israel and all Jewish people.”

Both are vocal critics of the president and the israeli government.

Israel’s prime minister said the congresswomen’s plans to meet with humanitarian groups in the West Bank “showed that the congresswomen’s sole intention was to harm Israel,”

but on Friday Israel granted Rep. Tlaib permission to visit family in the West Bank for humanitarian purposes.

Tlaib is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

