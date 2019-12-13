Watch Live
“It’s about the Constitution,” western Massachusetts residents react to impeachment proceedings

by: Duncan MacLean

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As lawmakers continue to debate the articles, voters in western Massachusetts continue to tune in to see the fate of the president.

Local residents are eager to see a result, but more than anything, are interested in the process running as it should.

“It’s a necessary process that they have to do there, it’s just too much evidence that they have to go through this process,” said James Torrey of Chicopee.

“In my opinion, it’s about the constitution, you have to follow the rules, the rule of law,” Torrey told 22News. “They’ve gotta get this right, otherwise it is going to backfire.”

If the articles are passed Thursday night, they will be taken to the Senate for the official impeachment trial that will likely begin in the new year.

