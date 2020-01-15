John Velis kicks off campaign for Senate in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – State Rep. John Velis of Westfield held a campaign kickoff event Tuesday evening, highlighting his run for a state Senate seat.

The democrat was surrounded by his supporters when he made his campaign official at the Short Stop Restaurant in Westfield. According to his campaign, Velis has visited every city and town in the district.

He told 22News he keeps hearing the same thing, “A non-partisan approach. Which is solving problems, bringing back the words compromise, collaboration, and common sense into our politics. I hear it on all the doors that I knock. People want people who don’t care about this political party thing. I just want to go down to Boston and solve problems. They’re sick and tired of everything,” said Rep. John Velis.

Velis will challenge Republican businessman John Cain of Southwick. They’re both seeking the state Senate seat recently vacated by Donald Humason, who’s now mayor of Westfield.