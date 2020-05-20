John Velis wins 2nd Hampden and Hampshire district special Senate election

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic Westfield State Representative John Velis has won a special election to represent the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire district in the Massachusetts Senate.

With all 51 precincts in the district reporting, Velis defeated Republican John Cain, a Southwick businessman, by a 28-point margin. Velis was the top vote-getter in seven of the district’s 11 cities and towns, running up large vote totals in population centers including Holyoke, Easthampton, Chicopee, and his hometown of Westfield, as well as a comfortable win in Southampton and smaller victories in Russell and Montgomery.

For his part, Cain carried the four communities in the district along the Connecticut state line, with wins in Agawam, Granville, Tolland, and his hometown of Southwick.

The win brings the district into Democratic control for the first time in decades, and further increases the Democratic supermajority in the 40-member Senate, where there are currently only four Republican members.

The seat became vacant after Republican Sen. Don Humason resigned to take office as mayor of Westfield at the beginning of the year.