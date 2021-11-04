Joshua Garcia to be sworn in as mayor of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been two days since Holyoke elected Joshua Garcia as their new mayor on election night.

Mayor-elect Joshua Garcia thinks very highly of Holyoke’s future and is ready to hit the ground running in 11 days. Garcia is still working on making the transition from Blandford to Holyoke. After submitting his resignation as Blandford town administrator, he’ll begin his term Monday, November 15th, and take over mayoral duties from interim mayor Terry Murphy.

Holyoke Mayor-elect, Joshua Garcia told 22News, “As we proceed forward, with lifting our city in a much more positive direction, we are doing it as Holyokers. To all the Holyoke voters that are out there, thank you so much.”

Allocating the second round of ARPA founding, merit pay for first responders, and lifting up small businesses are among Garcia’s initial top priorities.

Besides being town administrator, Garcia also brings his experience from the Pioneer Valley planning commission. Garcia’s mother and grandmother emigrated from Puerto Rico. He leads Holyoke, a city that’s home to the most Puerto Ricans per capita besides Puerto Rico itself.