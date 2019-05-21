Judge: Trump must turn over financial records

(NBC News) President Trump is directing former White House Counsel Don McGahn not to testify at a scheduled hearing Tuesday.

McGahn was subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee to answer questions about the Russia investigation. Democrats say he is a key witness on obstruction, considering he sat for 30 hours of interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has ruled against the president, saying he must turn over seven years of records that the House Oversight Committee has been seeking.

The president has vowed to appeal the ruling.

To read more about that ruling, click here: https://nbcnews.to/2LXawcF

