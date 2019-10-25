Breaking News
Justice Department launches criminal investigation of Russia probe

by: NBC's Tracie Potts

(NBC News) The Justice Department’s review of how the russia probe started is now a full-blown criminal investigation.

The change could give prosecutors the power to subpoena witnesses and documents, call a grand jury and file charges.

Democrats call it “a vehicle for President Trump’s political revenge.”  

Meanwhile, the impeachment inquiry continues.  Another career diplomat testifies behind closed doors Saturday, and public hearings are expected to begin in mid-November.

