Kennedy leads Markey in Senate poll; Biden, Warren tied for MA presidential primary

BOSTON (WWLP) – He has not made a final decision as to whether or not he will become a candidate for U.S. Senate, but if he does enter the race, Congressman Joseph Kennedy III would be going in with a lead over incumbent Senator Edward Markey, according to a new poll.

The Suffolk University/Boston Globe Poll released over the weekend shows Kennedy leading Markey in both a head-to-head matchup and one with two other challengers for the 2020 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

The survey of 500 voters found Kennedy leading in a four-way matchup with 35%, with Markey trailing with 26%. Shannon Liss-Riordan and Steve Pemberton, who have both declared challenges against Markey, each received 1% in this poll. Kennedy’s lead grew in a two-candidate field with Markey, leading the incumbent 42-28%.

If Kennedy does not run, however, Markey’s prospects for re-nomination look much clearer. In a poll taken back in June, Markey led both Liss-Riordan and Pemberton by margins of 44% to 5%, but with 45% of voters still undecided.

Meanwhile, the Suffolk/Globe poll found a tight race in the Massachusetts Democratic presidential primary, which is coming up in less than six months. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are in a statistical tie for the lead in the state, with 26% favoring Biden and 24% supporting Warren. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is in third with 8%, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeg is at 5%, California Sen. Kamala Harris at 3%, and Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard at 2%, with all other candidates polling at 1% support or less.

