Key impeachment witness a no-show

(NBC News) A key witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump was a no-show on Capitol Hill Monday.

Former national security advisor Charles Kupperman was on the now infamous phone call President Trump held with Ukraine’s leader when Mr. Trump asked President Zelinsky to investigate former Vice President Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as a conspiracy theory alleging 2016 election interference came from Ukraine and not Russia.

“This is deeply regrettable. He was compelled to appear by a lawful Congressional subpoena,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said.

The president, meanwhile, continues his denials.

“We had a very good conversation with the Ukrainian president, the conversation was perfect,” Mr. Trump said again Monday.

Kupperman has gone to court to fight the deposition.

Chairman Schiff says it’s not helping the president’s case.

“They believe that his testimony would be incriminating of the president. It is also, I think, very plain additional and powerful evidence of obstruction of Congress,” Schiff said.

