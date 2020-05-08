Last day to register to vote in 2nd Hampden and Hampshire Senate special election

(WWLP) – For residents of the 2nd Hampden and Hampshire state Senate district, Friday is your last day to register to vote in the special election scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

Voters can register online by clicking here. You can also mail a voter registration form to your city or town clerk’s office (envelope must be postmarked by Friday, May 8).

While city and town halls are generally closed to walk-in traffic due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in-person registration is being made available Friday in some communities in the district:

Easthampton: Public Safety Complex, 32 Payson Ave., 2:00-8:00 P.M.

Southampton: Call Town Clerk’s Office: (413) 527-8392

Westfield: City Clerk’s Office, 59 Court St., 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 7:00-8:00 P.M.

The 2nd Hampden and Hampshire Senate seat became vacant following the resignation of Sen. Don Humason to become mayor of Westfield. Democratic State Rep. John Velis of Westfield and Republican John Cain of Southwick are running to replace Humason, who is a Republican.

The district includes all precincts in the communities of Agawam, Easthampton, Granville, Holyoke, Montgomery, Russell, Southampton, Southwick, and Tolland, as well as a portion of Chicopee.