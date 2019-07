(WWLP) – Lawmakers have introduced the Hot Cars Act of 2019 to the U.S. House.

In 2019 alone, at least 16 children have died from being left in hot cars.

The proposed legislation seeks to prevent these tragic deaths with a new system that alerts you when a child is left in a vehicle.

The bill proposed by Representatives Tim Ryan of Ohio, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, and Peter King of New York has gained support from law enforcement and animal protection groups.