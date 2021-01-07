Lawmakers sound off on protesters siege on Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Capitol went under lock down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police. Hundreds of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol as members of Congress inside the House chamber were instructed to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda. Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) told NewsNation members of Congress in chambers were evacuated at different times.

“Leadership first, then they continued and then there was another breach into the Statutory Hall — which is steps away from the floor,” Quigley said. “Masks were pulled out from underneath our seats. Tear gas was dispersed inside the Statutory Hall. More members were evacuated, we were moved to a corner, members told to lay down or get very low. Capitol police, crouch with their guns drawn. It’s kind of surreal to describe.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacted on Twitter, calling out the actions of protesters: “This is a coup attempt.”

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Kinzinger spoke with NewsNation by phone Wednesday afternoon from a safe undisclosed location about the siege on the Capitol. At the time, lawmakers were sheltering in place.

“This is an absolute coup, it won’t succeed, this is America. The guardrails of democracy will hold strong but I can’t imagine, I could never imagine a scene that we are seeing today,” Kinzinger said. “This is a disaster and this is from a Republican perspective, this will be a stain on our party and is exactly why I have been outspoken because I have seen this coming and it is time to change and restore the GOP that people used to know.”

Kinzinger reacted to President Trump’s tweets to direct protests to remain peaceful and sending in the National Guard to the Capitol grounds.

“Bless his heart a guy who knows how to tweet very aggressively on Twitter puts out one of the weakest statements on one of the saddest days of American history because his ego won’t let him admit defeat,” said Kinzinger, “I think they should of called out the guard a long time ago.”

He said the Republican party needs a “real come to Jesus” and said anyone who objects to the “electors after this should be held accountable.”

Other legislators took to social media to express their opinions and show the scenes of chaos inside the Capitol building as they were ushered to safety:

I am safe. We have been evacuated.



Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2021

Amid the chaos, my statement here: pic.twitter.com/6CMZHeYhPq — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms & perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



I also thank Capitol Police for protecting our Capitol & staff — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 6, 2021

Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:



Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021

A protest that turns violent is never acceptable, whether it is in Washington D.C. or Kenosha, WI. The rule of law must prevail. #wiright #USA — Duey Stroebel (@SenStroebel) January 6, 2021

I am safe, and thank you to all who have reached out in concern. It's been a truly dark day at the U.S. Capitol. I was able to give Oregon reporters an update on the situation at the Capitol a short while ago. You can listen to the audio of my update here: https://t.co/GPxFn4cnGk — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

Thank you everybody for checking in on me. I’m safe. My staff is safe. We are on lockdown right now, and I will keep you updated. — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) January 6, 2021

Violence is abhorrent and I strongly condemn today’s attacks on our Capitol.



We must stand united as one nation under God.



I’m grateful for our brave men and women of law enforcement.



May God bless America. — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 6, 2021

