Lawmakers want Massachusetts to be powered with 100% renewable energy by 2045

BOSTON (WWLP) – So far more than 150 state and local lawmakers have signed on in support of a plan to power Massachusetts using 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.

“Getting to 100 percent renewable energy is necessary in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change and protect public health,” Ben Hellerstein said.

Youth activists took to the streets in protest on Friday, some even getting arrested to send the governor a message that action needs to be taken now to combat climate change.

“The roar of the crowd was deafening, we were singing and chanting, there’s no way that he doesn’t feel the pressure now,” Sara Singh said.

Several legislators applauded the student-led efforts, hoping that their voices would influence some of the decision makings that takes place within the Statehouse.

“They need to demand upon all of us to pass this legislation or to pass legislation like this that takes it seriously,” Rep. Garballey said.

The bill, if passed would place a huge emphasis on wind and solar energy, aiming to reduce the state’s energy consumption by about 60 percent before 2050.