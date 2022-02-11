BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Early education and child care legislation could land before lawmakers this spring, Sen. Jason Lewis said Thursday.

Lewis, who chairs the Education Committee with Rep. Alice Peisch, described the various extensions that panel is seeking after last week’s bill reporting deadline and said the committee plans to hold on to its early education, child care and out-of-school-time care bills until May 1.

Speaking on the Senate floor, the Winchester Democrat said that he and Peisch are also chairing a commission reviewing funding for early education and care and plan to publish their findings on ways to strengthen and improve that system in early March.

The Education Committee will use that report and various bills lawmakers have filed to draft legislation, Lewis said. “We look forward to bringing back to the Senate, hopefully a very comprehensive, and strong bill to strengthen our early education and child care, as well as out-of-school-time system in Massachusetts,” Lewis said. “This issue is a very high priority for our Senate president and I know for all of our colleagues, as it is for the families and the employers in the state of Massachusetts.”

Lewis said the Education Committee also plans to extend until June 1 its window to decide on legislation providing universal free school meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, he said, is expected to make a decision in April whether to extend a waiver that has allowed schools to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the committee wants to factor the USDA’s move into its verdict on the Massachusetts bills.