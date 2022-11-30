NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the local LGBTQ community are speaking after the Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act Tuesday. The bill would put in place a law protecting the right to marry for same-sex and interracial couples.

Same sex marriage became legal nationwide in 2015 through the Supreme Court decision Obergefell v. Hodges, where the court ruled the right to marry is guaranteed to same sex couples. However, renewed calls to have legislation protecting it grew after Roe Vs Wad was overturned.

Debby Pastrich-Klemer from Northampton got married to her partner after same sex marriage was legalized in New York in 2011. Now she is breathing a sign of relief as the Respect for Marriage Act passes the hardest hurdle to being protected by law.

“We met through mutual friends in New York. This was their first match and it was a success,” said Pastrich-Klemer.

Dallas Ducar, a local LGBTQ activist, told 22News it was odd to see her rights up for a vote in the first place. “This is settled law of the land this is accepted by so many individuals across our country so it was strange, but also I was filled with joy,” said Ducar.

The bill would protect legal same sex marriage under federal law. However the bill would not require a state to give a marriage license that’s in conflict with state law. There is also an amendment that would not require religious institutions to hold same sex weddings.

The bill comes as attitudes towards same sex marriage have changed.

Pastrich-Klemer said the law a relief to her after coming out to her mom, who told her not to say anything. “You know now I can hold my head high, wear my ring and not have to worry about it here.”



The bill will now head back to the house– before heading to President Biden’s desk