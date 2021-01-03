LIVE: Senator Markey swearing-in ceremony officiated by Vice President Mike Pence

Watch live at 12:00 p.m.

(WWLP) – United States Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts is scheduled to be sworn in to the 117th Congress Sunday.

In a ceremony officiated by Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Markey will take his oath to office over a Carey Bible held by Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Senator Markey is being sworn in for his second full-term to the U.S. Senate. Massachusetts voters chose incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Markey who ran against Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor in the U.S. Senate election in November. 

Markey served 37 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to the United States Senate in a special election in 2013.

