Watch Live: Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren expected to speak in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is scheduled to speak in Detroit today.

“Being surrounded by fellow fighters like you to share why I’m in this fight is one of my favorite parts of the grassroots movement we’ve built together,” said Warren in a written press release.

Many states across the nation will vote in the primary on March 3rd, but Michigan will be holding the primary on Tuesday, March 10th.

