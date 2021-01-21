Local immigration policy experts react to President Biden’s reform bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was announced within hours of President Biden taking office: immigration reform. Something that the Pioneer Valley Project said they’re happy to see prioritized.

“What we’re looking for in this new administration is really is a return to core values around the dignity and humanity of every single person authorized or unauthorized,” said Tara Parrish, the director of the non-partisan organization.

She said when it comes to reform, leaders need to reconfigure how deportations are carried out.

“One thing that will be really important as we go forward is to prioritize deportations as opposed to what we saw these last four years where there was sort of a blanket deport anyone who is undocumented,” said Parrish.

The organization helped Gisella Collazo. In 2018, she was given a stay of deportation after she took sanctuary at South Congregational Church in Springfield.

While this was something we saw during the Trump administration, Emily Rodriguez, an organizer for the Pioneer Valley Project said it may continue.

“When a person is in imminent deportation it is more to grant time to work on their case,” she told 22News. “I think it could still happen but maybe not as much as the Trump administration.”

Rodriguez also said this is an issue that is also impacted by the pandemic, many undocumented people are essential workers.