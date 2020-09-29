Local political consultant previews Trump and Biden debate

(WWLP) – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet tonight in our nation’s first presidential debate of 2020.

With COVID-19 impacting the campaign trail for both candidates a lot of eyes will be on the two candidates when they go head to head for the first time.

The commercial-free debate is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and will be 90 minutes long and cover six topics chosen by Fox News Moderator Chris Wallace.

The topics will include the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, and Trump and Biden’s records among others.

22News spoke with Political Consultant Paul Robbins who told 22News what we can expect from both candidates.

“We have to look at trump as the showman…He’s not going to dive deep down on data or facts. I think Biden is going to try to wrap his campaign around more details around his policies and COVID. I think you’re going to hear healthcare from Biden and you’re going to hear economy from Trump saying that he can bring it back,” Robbins said.

Tonight will mark the first of three debates with a limited audience.