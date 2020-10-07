Local political consultants preview Vice Presidential debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will meet Wednesday night in the only Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 election.

With President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis, Vice President Mike Pence’s possible exposure to COVID, and the age of the two presidential candidates there’s some extra scrutiny being added to a highly anticipated showdown between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in the Vice Presidential debate.

This also comes at a chaotic moment in Washington as the coronavirus is rapidly spreading through the White House.

Political experts told 22News voters should be able to get more substance out of Wednesday night’s debate between Harris and Pence than they did between Trump and Biden.

“So they’re both pretty skilled, the question is who gets on offense and who’s defending more and you can’t have the debate without the virus getting in the middle of the conversation. Pence may want to defer more to substance but the problem for Pence is the substance particularly talking about the virus….doesn’t help their case but he’ll be out there defending it for sure.” Paul Robbins, Political Consultant

Pence and Harris share tickets with two of the oldest men to run for president with Trump being 74 and Biden 77.

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News how their age is a factor in the debate for the Vice President candidates.

“The stress and strain of being president is hard enough even more so during this pandemic. Arguably what we’re looking at right now is an interview for the people of America looking at potentially someone who may have to step into that seat.” Tony Cignoli, Political Consultant

The commission on presidential debates has agreed to seat Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris 12-feet apart instead of the originally planned 7-feet distance.

The debate begins at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.