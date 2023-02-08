SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, highlighting his legislative accomplishments.

Biden focused heavily on his economic and legislative successes while also encouraging Congress, and the nation, to work with him moving forward. President Biden sought to convince the American people that the U.S. is heading in the right direction, something many believe he did well.

“I thought as speeches like that go, he was remarkably strong,” said UMass Amherst Professor of Political Science Ray La Roja.

Biden focused on the success of his economic policies and legislative wins while laying out his future agenda.

Terry Papianou of Springfield told 22News they especially appreciated Biden’s commitment to Social Security and Medicare, “I’m very pleased with the Social Security increases, he’s looking out for senior citizens and the middle class.”

22News also heard from local political expert Tony Cignoli, who explained how many of the President’s talking points had a connection to our communities, “There were several things he touched on from the infrastructure bill, which has direct impact on a lot of real folks here in western Massachusetts in our cities and towns, and even when he talked about the burn pit legislation.”

Though Biden did detail plans of bipartisan efforts for the future, it’ll be difficult for him to implement that in a divided Congress.

“It’s going to be very challenging for him before 2024 to have that bipartisan stuff he had in the first two-year term,” said La Roja.

But in his remarks, he welcomed the challenge… encouraging Americans to support him in finishing the work he’s started. In outlining his hopes for the future, Biden also made the case for a possible re-election bid.