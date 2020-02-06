Local residents react to President Trump’s acquittal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As news of the partisan acquittal spread, demonstrations sprung up all over the country, including in downtown Springfield Wednesday evening.

The Western Massachusetts Champion of Rising Up, Indivisible gathered in Court Square to protest the Senate’s decision to end the trial.

Jackie Neiman of Western Mass Rising Up Indivisible told 22News, “This is part of a national protest against the impeachment trial, which took place without witnesses or document and with the GOP pre-determining the outcome.”

Others reacted on social media both in support and against the president and impeachment proceedings.

Some were excited about the verdict, others frustrated as they thought the evidence was enough to impeach. Even more are already looking ahead to the 2020 election.

Trump supporters are saying this helps their cause, while others say it is time to vote out career politicians.