1  of  2
Breaking News
Police searching for missing mother, six children from Putnam, Connecticut UPDATE: Springfield firefighter injured in fire at vacant house on Walnut Street
1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Athol-Royalston Reg School District Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Greenfield Center School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Mahar Regional High School Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Springfield Museums Union #38 School District

Local residents react to President Trump’s acquittal

Political News

by: Duncan Maclean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As news of the partisan acquittal spread, demonstrations sprung up all over the country, including in downtown Springfield Wednesday evening.

The Western Massachusetts Champion of Rising Up, Indivisible gathered in Court Square to protest the Senate’s decision to end the trial.

Jackie Neiman of Western Mass Rising Up Indivisible told 22News, “This is part of a national protest against the impeachment trial, which took place without witnesses or document and with the GOP pre-determining the outcome.”

Others reacted on social media both in support and against the president and impeachment proceedings.

Some were excited about the verdict, others frustrated as they thought the evidence was enough to impeach. Even more are already looking ahead to the 2020 election.

Trump supporters are saying this helps their cause, while others say it is time to vote out career politicians.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories