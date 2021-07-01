Local transportation project funding included in House infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – Five local infrastructure projects totaling nearly $20 million, were included in the INVEST in America Act, House Democrats’ transformative transportation and infrastructure bill.

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern had submitted his funding requests to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in April. The legislation passed the House on Thursday by a 221-201 vote. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration and approval.

Below is a list of the projects under consideration for funding:

Project Name: Amherst Town Common Transportation and Mobility Improvements – Location: Amherst, MA Description: This project seeks to repair and improve the streetscape surrounding the historic Amherst Town Common, which lies in the heart of the central business district and serves as the front yard to the historic Amherst Town Hall, through resurfacing roadways and repairing and widening sidewalks. Requested Amount: $1.344 million

Project Name: Leyden Road Sidewalk Construction in Greenfield – Location: Greenfield, MA Description: This project would design and construct a 1-mile sidewalk along Leyden Road from Nash’s Mill Road to Leyden Woods, a 200-unit affordable housing complex. This section of Leyden Road connects the apartments to the downtown portion of Greenfield, and the employment opportunities it provides, but it is narrow and has blind corners with no sidewalks or lights. Requested Amount: $1.84 million

Project Name: Blackstone Valley Multi-use Path, Phase 1, Segment 2 in Blackstone – Location: Blackstone, MA Description: Created by an act of Congress in 1986, the John H. Chafee Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor is where the industrialization of America began. When completed, The Blackstone Valley Multi-Use Path will provide seamless access to over 50 miles of multi-use path from Providence, RI to Worcester, MA and will serve as an alternate mode of transportation for commuters as well as the region’s premier recreational resource, connecting New England’s second and third largest cities. This project includes Phase 1, Segment 2 of the path. Requested Amount: $8.13 million

Project Name: Rehabilitation & Box Widening on Route 20, from Route 9 to South Street in Shrewsbury – Location: Shrewsbury, MA Description: This project includes pavement rehabilitation and box widening, reconstruction of the existing signal at South Street, construction of a new signal at Walnut Street, construction of shared use path on both sides of Route 20, and related work. Route 9 and Route 20 are two major corridors in the region, this project will improve a link between them and improve access to a major employment center in the region, UMASS Medical South Street campus. Requested Amount: $8 million