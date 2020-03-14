Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin postpones Presidential Primary

BATON ROUGE, La, (WVLA/WGMB)- Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Louisiana will postpone the next month’s Presidential Primary scheduled for April 4. The primary will now take place on June 20 due to coronavirus concerns.

Secretary of State Ardoin said that he is doing this out of an abundance of caution for voters, officials and all of the residents of the state.

“The threat we face from the COVID-19 virus is an unprecedented threat, and unlike any we have faced,” Ardoin said.

Ardoin also announced the May 9 Municipal General Election has been moved to July 25.