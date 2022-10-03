SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor is making stops in western Massachusetts to highlight the Healey campaign’s “vision for economic empowerment in Latino communities.”

According to a news release, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who is running for lieutenant governor is visiting Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee Monday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., Kim Driscoll along with State Representatives Carlos Gonzalez and Orlando Ramos is scheduled to visit the Latino Economic Development Corporation located at 20 Fort Street in Springfield.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is scheduled to meet Kim Driscoll at 624 South East Street to visit homes in South Holyoke at 2:45 p.m.

The final stop in western Massachusett is at Valley Opportunity Council on Mt. Carmel Avenue in Chicopee. Kim Driscoll will meet with State Senator Adam Gomez, State Representative Joe Wagner, and candidate for State Representative Shirley Arriaga at 4 p.m.

Additional stops include Chelsea, Andover, and Lawrence.