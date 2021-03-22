Ludlow residents voting in town election Monday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The start of spring means the start of local election season here in western Massachusetts, and Ludlow residents are going to the polls Monday.

There are several town-wide offices on the ballot, including contested races for the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, Board of Health, Board of Public Works, and Recreation Commission. Also on the ballot are uncontested races for Town Treasurer, Board of Assessors, Library Trustee, Housing Authority, and Planning Board. There are also races for Town Meeting Member in each of the town’s six precincts.

Additionally, there is a town-wide ballot question asking: “Shall the Town vote to have its selectmen act as the board of public works?”

Polls open at 10:00 A.M. and close at 8:00 P.M.