MA lawmakers call on Washington to evacuate allies out of Afghanistan

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

(WWLP) – A letter signed by at least 60 Massachusetts lawmakers on Monday urges lawmakers in Washington to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. allies in Afghanistan.

This call of action, supported by western Massachusetts lawmakers including Sen. John Velis, Sen. Eric Lesser, State Rep. Mindy Domb, and Sen. Adam Hinds, comes after video showed thousands of Afghans desperately trying to escape the Taliban as they take control of major cities.

Velis is an Army Reservist from Westfield and has worked with the Afghan people during his own tours, “From my own tours in Afghanistan, I know how critical these citizens have been for our missions & safety. It is now our duty to get them out.”

Today Senate & House colleagues joined me on a letter urging our federal delegation to ensure the safe evacuation of our Afghan allies.



From my own tours in Afghanistan, I know how critical these citizens have been for our missions & safety. It is now our duty to get them out. pic.twitter.com/GgFAg2DRAc — Senator John Velis (@SenJohnVelis) August 17, 2021

In the letter addressed to their federal colleagues, state lawmakers said the work of Afghan citizens has not only been critical to missions, but it has also been essential to keeping U.S. personnel safe and alive.

While addressing the nation on Monday, President Joe Biden said he did not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. military from Afghanistan. He questioned how his team could have miscalculated the time it would take for the Afghan army to fall.

Velis noted that this is a difficult time for many veterans and service members and encourages anyone struggling to reach out for help.