MA lawmakers only have 4 days left to file new bills this session

BOSTON (WWLP) – The new legislative session is underway on Beacon Hill.

State legislators are now settling into their new committee assignments, which means that they can shift their focus on meeting the February 19 bill filing deadline.

Members of the legislature have been crafting bills that will be filed in the 2021 legislative session.

22News has spoken to several members of the western Massachusetts delegation about their plans, and they range from addressing climate change, to food production measures and even home equity protections.

“Another bill that I filed right now I’m hoping we can get some traction on is home equity and right now it’s about protecting home equity that people have in their homes if they’re in jeopardy of losing those homes,” Rep. Boldyga said.

Typically House lawmakers only have 7 days to sign onto a bill as a co-sponsor, but the practice has changed due to the pandemic. Now, lawmakers in both the House and Senate have until the bill is assigned to a committee to show their support.

All of the pieces of legislation that have been filed are in the process of being assigned to a committee where they will be given a date for a public hearing.