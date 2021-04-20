MA lawmakers, police departments react to verdict of George Floyd’s murder trial

Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

(WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers and police departments have released statements regarding the verdict of the George Floyd murder trial.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a jury convicted Dereck Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, on all three charges against him in the murder of the unarmed 46-year-old black man.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

His bail was immediately revoked after the verdict was read out loud and was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back as cameras rolled.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker released a statement after the announcement saying nothing can reverse the pain, suffering, and agony of George Floyd’s family and friends, but the verdict does make clear that Chauvin was not above the law. His full statement is below:

Nothing can reverse the pain, suffering and agony of George Floyd’s family and friends, but today’s decision does make clear that Officer Chauvin was not above the law.



The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday’s verdict is a “start to eliminating the ingrained racism in the justice system that for too long has condoned and perpetrated state-sanctioned violence against black people.” Full statement below:

“We send our deep condolences to Mr. Floyd’s friends and family. This verdict is a start to eliminating the ingrained racism in the justice system that for too long has condoned and perpetrated state-sanctioned violence against Black people. This verdict is more than holding one person accountable. This verdict is a defining moment of our generation that galvanizes a collective movement toward building a fair justice system that ensures safety for all of the people it represents. We thank the prosecutors for their meticulous work in bringing former Officer Derek Chauvin to justice. We thank the reasonable officers who testified that Derek Chauvin’s actions were unjustified. We thank the numerous bystanders who bore witness and had the courage to speak truth to power. We thank the members of the jury for upholding and performing their vital role in the judicial system with grace. Justice for George Floyd demands that we work to end the dehumanizing treatment of human beings in the justice system.” Berkshire District Attorney’s Office

Shortly after the verdict, Massachusetts State Police announced they have “a coordinated multi-layered” plan to protect residents and property, as well as rights of “assembly/free speech.”

Below are additional tweets and statements by police departments, state and local lawmakers across the Massachusetts on the verdict of the George Floyd murder trial.

Black men, I love you, and you deserve to grow old. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 20, 2021