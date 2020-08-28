MA lawmakers push for more funding to help rural schools re-open

BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the western Massachusetts delegation have been pushing state leaders to provide rural communities with additional resources for months now, and this week they got one step closer to achieving their goal.

The legislature on Monday sent a $1.8 billion IT bond bill to the governor’s desk.

That bill included $110 million for public safety, $80 million for educational grants, and $50 million to help public schools with remote learning challenges, but lawmakers still feel that more needs to be done.

“I’m glad that the state has committed to level funding with an increase for inflation, and that plays a big role in allowing schools to move forward with the staff and personnel they need but we clearly have a lot of work to do,” Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds said.

Right now more than 70 percent of the state’s school districts are preparing for some form of in-person learning.

That IT bond bill still sits on the Governor’s desk, state lawmakers are hoping to see him sign it and provide schools with the funding they need before they re-open.