MA state leaders say voting rights are under attack after new Supreme Court ruling

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Supreme Court sided with the state of Arizona Thursday, allowing legislatures across the U.S. to set their own voting laws.

Residents in the Commonwealth have the option to vote early in the week leading up to the election, but the Supreme Court just made it harder for states to adopt that policy.

“If a legislature in some other state decides that there won’t be any early voting at all, it appears that they could do that. If they decide for instance that there will be no early by mail without a reason they could do that,” Secretary Galvin told 22News.

Secretary Galvin called the ruling an attack on voting rights everywhere but Republican Groups across the country are celebrating it as a win. They believed that there was massive voter fraud in 2020 and they want to be able to conduct state and local elections as they see fit.

Secretary Galvin said the power now lies with members of Congress, he’s urging them to pass a bill that protects the right to vote by mail and he said the issue can’t be put off any longer.