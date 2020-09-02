Kennedy III concedes to U.S. Senator Markey in MA Democratic Senate primary

MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters on Tuesday chose incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey to represent them in the U.S. Senate election in November. 

ELECTIONS RESULTS: U.S. Senate Primary

Markey was challenged by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the 39-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. Kennedy conceded to Markey Tuesday night, shortly after a majority of the precincts reported, 22News confirmed.

Kennedy III promised a new generation of leadership and hoped to become the next Kennedy to take a seat in the U.S. Senate by ousting the 74-year-old Markey. 

Markey will now go against Republican candidate Kevin O’Connor in November for the seat. 

Governor Baker said on Tuesday he voted by mail for O’Connor in the state primary. 

