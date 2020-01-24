Markey skeptical enough GOP senators will vote to allow witnesses

WASHINGTON (WWLP-NEXSTAR) – Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey says he is skeptical about there being enough Republican votes to bring witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Markey spoke Friday morning with Nexstar Washington Correspondent Trevor Shirley. He said that Democrats have laid out a compelling case against the president, but witnesses would leave no doubt.



“Again, I think this was a blistering, scalding indictment of Donald Trump with the evidence which is available. I think if we had the additional witnesses of Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton, and the other emails, that it would be an open-and-shut case,” Markey said.

“I think the Republican Party, led by Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, are putting enormous pressure on every Republican not to vote for those additional witnesses. They know it would have the equivalency of putting a bow on top of this case, and the final nail in the coffin of Donald Trump’s defense of this conspiracy which he engaged in.”

Four Republican senators would need to vote with Democrats in order to get witness testimony in the impeachment trial.