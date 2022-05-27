BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Senate has approved a $49.8 billion budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, passed by a unanimous vote of 40-0 on Thursday.

More than $93 million was added to the budget through multiple amendments that faced rigorous debate in the days leading up to the final vote. The Senate focused on investments through local aid in education, public health and safety, housing, agriculture and economic development.

A six-person conference committee is expected to be appointed soon to craft a final budget between the House and Senate budgets before being sent to the Governor for his signature or veto.

Read Governor Charlie Baker’s FY2023 Budget recommendations here.

The Senate’s final FY2023 budget is not yet available online, but the list of Amendments and the final votes can be found here.

The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed their version of the FY 2023 budget in April. To read the House Bill for the FY2023 Budget (H.4700).