BOSTON (WWLP) – With Attorney General Maura Healey running for Governor, Massachusetts voters will decide who will be her replacement.

Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the Democratic nominee after defeating Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey in the state primaries.

Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon is the Republican nominee challenging Campbell for the Attorney General position. This is the second run for the position, as McMahon was the GOP’s candidate for Attorney General four years ago, a race he lost to Maura Healey.

