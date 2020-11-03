Massachusetts Ballot Questions

Ballot Question 1 – Right to Repair

Question 1 expands on the “Right to Repair Law” that was passed in 2012, which requires vehicle owners and independent repair facilities in Massachusetts to have access to the same vehicle diagnostic and repair information made available to the manufacturers’ Massachusetts dealers and authorized repair facilities.

The new legislation updates the law to include wireless technology, known as ‘telematics’ information. In cars, that have telematics, the information currently only flows from the car directly to automakers and dealerships.

Proponents of Question 1 say it would create a shared database for telematics that can be used by independent repair shops too, beginning with the model year 2022.

Opponents to the new law are concerned about an increased risk of cybersecurity attacks and criminals accessing people’s vehicles and personal driving data, including real-time location.

Ballot Question 2 – Ranked-Choice Voting

Question 2 on the Massachusetts ballot has to do with Ranked-Choice Voting.

A “Yes” vote on Question 2 would approve a system where you rank candidates in the order that you would elect them in.

A “No” vote would keep the system the same, with voters choosing only one candidate for each position.

For example, if there are five candidates on the ballot, you would put the “Number 1” next to your first pick, a “2” next to your second pick, and so on. Supporters of Ranked-Choice Voting say it would ensure that whoever wins has majority support.

Currently, Maine is the only state that uses Ranked-Choice voting for all of their state elections.

The town of Amherst just passed Ranked-Choice Voting for all of their local elections, making them the second municipality after Cambridge to do so in Massachusetts.