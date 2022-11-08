BOSTON (WWLP) – There are four questions on the ballot in Massachusetts that voters will see Tuesday.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 1: Additional Tax on Income Over One Million Dollars

Question 1 is sometimes referred to as the Fair Share Amendment, opponents call it a tax hike. A yes vote would change the tax structure in Massachusetts and create a 4% surtax on any income over 1 million dollars. Revenue from this question would be used, subject to appropriation, for education and transportation.

A “yes” vote would amend the state constitution to impose the tax whereas a “no” vote would rule out making this change to state law.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 2: Regulation of Dental Insurance

Question 2 would require the Massachusetts Division of Insurance to approve or disapprove rates of dental benefits plans and also require that dental insurance carriers allocate at least 83 percent of paid premiums to patient care.

A “yes” vote would change the law to make these requirements while a “no” vote would make no change to existing state regulations.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 3: Expanded Availability of Licenses for the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages

Question 3 would cap liquor licenses a retailer can hold to 18, of which only 7 can be full liquor licenses. It would also prohibit in-store self-checkout of alcohol, change how fines are calculated, and add out-of-state I.D.s to the list of approved identification.

A “yes” vote would make changes to the state’s alcohol laws.

Massachusetts Ballot Question 4: Eligibility for Driver’s Licenses

Question 4 is the only question that could repeal a current law. A no vote would repeal the ability for undocumented immigrants to apply for a drivers license. The law is set to take effect on July 1, 2023.

A “yes” vote would allow the law to take effect, while a “no” vote would repeal the law.

Polling locations are open until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.