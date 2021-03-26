Massachusetts Republicans push for transparency in mail-in voting process

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. The November election is coming with a big price tag as America faces the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for mail-in ballots is surging, election workers are in need of training and polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Mail-in voting was approved in Massachusetts to give residents the option to vote from home during the pandemic.

Several members of the election laws committee have submitted a public information request to the secretary of state’s office because they want to see how many mail-in ballots applications were quote “undeliverable.”

In a statement, supporters of the mail-in ballot search say that undeliverable applications are being stored in the Massachusetts archives. The group wants to know exactly how many weren’t able to be delivered and how the state handled that information when the applications were returned.

“As taxpayers, we pay for these applications to be delivered to voters based on the address that they have with their voting record and we assume that thousands were returned back to the secretary of state’s office,” Paul Craney of the Mass Fiscal Alliance told 22News.

22News contacted the Secretary of State’s office about this matter.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Secretary wrote that, “Absolutely no ballots are being stored at the Archives” and that “all ballots are returned directly to local election officials, who retain them in their vaults.”

Republican lawmakers told me that they aren’t trying to block the extension of mail-in voting they just want to make sure that the process is being done in a fair and transparent way.

Secretary Galvin said that has been his objective in all elections and he will continue to do so moving forward.