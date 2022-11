CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Longtime Democratic Congressman James McGovern has held the position in the 2nd Congressional District since 1997 and is seeking a 14th term.

Congressman McGovern is hoping to be re-elected as he faces off against Republican candidate Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette.

22News is covering several races across the Commonwealth Tuesday night. Watch live at 10 p.m. on The CW Springfield and 11 p.m. on 22News for live election results.