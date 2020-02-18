Massachusetts voters are gearing up for Super Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Massachusetts is one of 14 states gearing up for “Super Tuesday”, the state’s presidential primary.

Voters will decide who they want as the democratic nominee to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders lead the field of democratic presidential candidates that are vying to win over Massachusetts voters.



Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are the front-runners to win in two weeks, but Mike Bloomberg is making a big push to get votes in Western Massachusetts. He’s been running a lot of television advertisements recently and opened an office in downtown Springfield.



“This is up for grabs especially with something none of us saw coming a month or two months ago that’s Mike Bloomberg contesting the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Political Consultant, Tony Cignoli. “He may not win or come in second but the money he is spending right now is big enough to have an impact.”

Cignoli told 22News President Trump will spent over 1 billion dollars for his social media campaign and Bloomberg is the only democratic candidate who can match that.



Early Voting will begin next Monday and run through Friday, February 28th. Cignoli is expecting a big turnout for early voting and on Super Tuesday.