Massachusetts voters re-elect incumbents Neal, Markey in state primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters re-elected the incumbents in the top two races in the state primary Tuesday.

The primary was a strong indicator as to what Massachusetts residents want from their elected leaders. The results show they still trust Congressman Richard Neal and Senator Edward Markey to lead them in Washington.

“Now is our moment to think big, build big, and be big!” said Markey.

“I want to thank the people of Holyoke, Massachusetts for giving me a victory,” Neal said.

Congressman Richard Neal and Sen. Ed Markey were fired up when they declared victory in the state Primary. Political experts point to them for better connecting to residents on the most pressing issues in the country, like the pandemic and the economy.

Political consultant Tony Cignoli told 22News, “Both prevailed because most voters in Massachusetts and in the 1st Congressional District looked at this, as “What can you do for me in these tough times?”

“Obviously these results were not the ones we were hoping for,” Rep. U.S. Kennedy III said Tuesday night.

With both the incumbents Markey and Neal coming out top in Tuesday’s primary, it showed that most Western Massachusetts residents weren’t ready for a change in leaders at this time, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be in the future.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is keeping the faith that he could have a successful campaign run in the future.

“It was President Obama himself who lost one of this first elections in Illinois,” Morse said. “So, nothing is off the table. I’m just as committed to the work and the values we fought for over the last 14 months and sometimes the first time around you don’t win but, in many ways, we did.”

Now Massachusetts is often thought of as Democrat dominant state, but Cignoli said the unenrolled party is actually now the largest party.

More than 53 percent of voters are not enrolled.