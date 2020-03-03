Massachusetts voters to cast ballots in presidential primary

BOSTON (AP) — Unusually warm weather is expected to greet Massachusetts voters as they trek to local polling locations in the state’s presidential primaries.

There are two hopefuls with Massachusetts ties in the contests. On the Democratic ballot, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is hoping for a strong home-state showing. Former Republican Massachusetts Gov. William Weld is mounting a long-shot bid against President Donald Trump. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain open until 8 p.m. Voters registered as Democrats or Republicans must pull their party’s ballots.

Voters not enrolled in any party — the majority of Massachusetts voters — can pull either ballot.