Mass. (WWLP) – Advocacy group, MassVOTE, is addressing ways to get more people to the polls on election day.

MassVote details this in their latest report on local elections and voter turn-out. This is in response to the low voter turnout that communities experienced throughout last year’s election cycle. MassVOTE aimed to understand why turnout was so low, and what could be done about it.

The report recommends moving municipal elections to even number years, such as when a presidential election takes place, in order to increase voter turnout.