CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has another first under its belt with Maura Healey’s election. Healey will be the first openly gay lesbian woman in the country to be elected governor.

“I want to say something to every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out there,” said Healey during her acceptance speech on Tuesday. “I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever you want to be.”

A moment of celebration for both Dallas Ducar, a local trans rights advocate, and

Grace Moreno, the CEO of the state’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce, who was in the crowd, both seeing this as an opportunity to expand support networks for queer people in Massachusetts

“Oh my gosh I was just floored,” said Ducar. “We can be whoever because we are all in this together. At the end of the day I hope people don’t take this as one person that’s in one spot, but as a reflection of all of us and that we are stronger together.”

“I think they’ll be resources for the LGBT community as well. But I don’t think it’s because she’s LGBT. I think it’s just because she sees equity as a thing that happens for everyone,” said Moreno.

The United States could have a second lesbian governor announced, Tina Kotek, in Oregon. As of 4:30 p.m., the AP has not yet called that race.