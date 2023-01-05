SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has been advocating for bail reform for several years and is starting 2023 with a request for the legislature.

Sarno sent a letter Thursday to State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. requesting him to refile the bail reform legislation. Puppolo is also an advocate of the effort and has been filing the bail reform legislation, An Act Relative to the Commonwealth’s Right to Appeal Bail Decisions, since 2015.

The original legislation was introduced as a result of repeat violent criminal offenders being let off at arraignments with low bail and returning to communities to commit more crimes. The bill would allow prosecutors to appeal bail decisions, much like criminal attorneys do for their clients.

Opponents say the proposed law would give prosecutors too much power and keep people in jail for long terms before a trial, especially low income persons who can’t make bail.

Proponents say the bill would target violent offenders involved and charged with guns, drugs and other violent crimes.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank State Representative Angelo Puppolo for his continued efforts and leadership in refiling this much-needed common sense, public safety and quality of life legislation. The intent of this legislation is to give our Commonwealth and District Attorney’s equal footing when addressing violent repeat criminal offenders as it relates to the ability of appealing bail set in District Court. Too often, we see repeat criminal violent offenders involved and charged with guns, drugs and other violent crimes back on our streets and in our community on low or no bail. They have little to no regard of the conditions in which they are released – GPS ankle bracelet, probation; none of these conditions of their release seems to deter these repeat violent criminal offenders from committing more crimes in our neighborhoods and negatively impacting the public safety and quality of life for our residents and business community.”

State Representative Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr. stated, “At the request of Mayor Sarno, I intend to refile this legislation. My colleagues and I will continue to work diligently with the Mayor, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in moving this bill through the legislative process.”

According to Massachusetts Supreme Court Justice David Lowy, courts do not use bail as a form of punishment, but instead, as a way to ensure the defendant will show up for their next court date. The judge also has to consider the defendant’s financial resources when setting bail.