Mayoral races being held Tuesday

(WWLP) – 22News is Your Local Election Headquarters and on Tuesday, voters in western Massachusetts’ cities will be voting on offices including mayor, city council, school committee, and more.

Five cities in the Pioneer Valley have races for mayor.

In Holyoke, Blandford Town Administrator Joshua Garcia is running against City Councilor Michael Sullivan for a four-year term as Holyoke’s mayor. It’s an open seat after longtime Mayor Alex Morse left office earlier this year to become town administrator in Provincetown and acting Mayor Terry Murphy is not running for a term of his own.

In Westfield, the race for mayor is a rematch of the 2019 race, with Mayor Don Humason being challenged by former police captain Michael McCabe. This is for a two-year term.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli is running for a third two-year term in office. After having no challenger two years ago, this year, he is being challenged by financial advisor Charlie Alvanos, who is a former teacher and union leader.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz is not running for re-election, so running to replace him are City Councilor Gina-Louise Sciarra and transportation consultant Marc Warner.

In Easthampton, there is a three-way race for mayor. Incumbent Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is running for a four-year term, and is being challenged by brewery founder Eric Berzins, and city resident Keith Routhier. This year’s election will feature ranked-choice voting where voters rank candidates in order of preference. But it will only be triggered if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of first-preference votes.