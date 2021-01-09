McConnell sends memo with timeline for potential impeachment

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stands during a news conference with Republican leaders at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A document laying out a timeline for a potential impeachment trial was circulated to Senate Republicans late Friday evening.



NBC News obtained the memo, entitled “impeachment procedure summary,” which was circulated to the Republicans from outgoing majority leader Mitch McConnell.

The document lays out how the senate would move forward if the house decides to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Senate is currently in recess until January 19th and impeachment trial proceedings cannot begin before then unless all 100 senators consent to an early return.

More than 200 members of congress are calling for Trump to leave office after a pro-trump mob stormed the capitol earlier this week.