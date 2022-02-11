WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – A bipartisan bill moving through the U.S. House of Representatives is an effort to expand access to healthy school breakfasts for students across the country.

U.S. Representatives James P. McGovern (D-MA), and Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced the The Healthy Breakfasts Help Kids Learn Act on Friday. The bill would provide additional support to the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) School Breakfast Program where participating schools provide healthy, American-grown breakfast foods to students in grades pre-k through 12.

According to a news release sent by McGovern’s office, nearly 13 million children in the U.S. are dealing with food insecurity, and research shows that students who eat school breakfasts perform better on standardized tests and have improved classroom behavior and attendance.

“My two sisters are public school teachers. I hear from them all the time that in school, a healthy breakfast is just as important as a textbook,” said Representative McGovern. “Teachers can lose an entire morning because kids who haven’t eaten breakfast can’t focus. We have millions of kids in this country who can’t concentrate because they’re showing up to class hungry. I think that’s a moral issue – no child in America should go hungry. But it’s also an economic issue – kids can’t prepare for the future if they’re focused on hunger instead of learning. I urge our colleagues to join us in support of this important bill.”

“The School Breakfast Program is critical to ensuring kids are not starting their day off hungry so they can focus on learning,” said Representative Davis. “This legislation will provide more healthy, American-grown meals to students in need and make this program stronger. I urge my colleagues to join us in combatting child hunger.”

The amount of food that schools receive for breakfast is currently based only on the number of lunches served. The new bill would provide schools with an additional 6 cents in commodity support for every school breakfast served.